Strange Buddies Share a Feeder by taffy
Photo 3173

Strange Buddies Share a Feeder

On an overnight visit to Madera Canyon's Santa Rita Lodge, @jyokota and two other friends did a fair amount of bird photography (and escaped a heat wave in Tucson). I've never seen a hummingbird and bee so at ease with one another!
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Taffy

