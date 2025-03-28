Sign up
Previous
Photo 3173
Strange Buddies Share a Feeder
On an overnight visit to Madera Canyon's Santa Rita Lodge,
@jyokota
and two other friends did a fair amount of bird photography (and escaped a heat wave in Tucson). I've never seen a hummingbird and bee so at ease with one another!
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
0
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4296
photos
331
followers
146
following
869% complete
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
Views
8
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th March 2025 7:37am
Tags
hummingbird
,
arizona
,
birding
,
birdphotography
