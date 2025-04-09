Previous
Turkey Isn't Clear on the Concept by taffy
Photo 3175

Turkey Isn't Clear on the Concept

Both oversized and clearly not the brightest bird in the area, this turkey was quite tenacious as he (or she) tried to figure out how to get into the bird feeder. Very funny to watch all the machinations until the bird finally gave up and flew off.
Taffy

Dianne ace
So funny. A great capture!
April 10th, 2025  
Annie D ace
😄 great image
April 10th, 2025  
Dianne ace
I was so busy looking at it balancing on the top that I only just noticed its head underneath!
April 10th, 2025  
