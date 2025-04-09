Sign up
Previous
Photo 3175
Turkey Isn't Clear on the Concept
Both oversized and clearly not the brightest bird in the area, this turkey was quite tenacious as he (or she) tried to figure out how to get into the bird feeder. Very funny to watch all the machinations until the bird finally gave up and flew off.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
3
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4298
photos
331
followers
146
following
869% complete
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th March 2025 8:37am
Privacy
Public
Tags
turkey
,
bird_feeder
,
animal_humor
Dianne
ace
So funny. A great capture!
April 10th, 2025
Annie D
ace
😄 great image
April 10th, 2025
Dianne
ace
I was so busy looking at it balancing on the top that I only just noticed its head underneath!
April 10th, 2025
