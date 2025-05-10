Previous
Mountains in the Morning Fog by taffy
Photo 3177

Mountains in the Morning Fog

I've been working on a series of pano format images from the recent trip to Hokkaido, Japan. This is a scene of the mountain view from Furano.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Taffy

Photo Details

