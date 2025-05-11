Birch through a Cherry Tree Window

Home from the workshop through Nobechi Creative, traveling in central Hokkaido and going through so many images (today alone, I DELETED over 400!). We had 2 critique sessions where we each shared 5 images. Feedback on this one was that while it was technically well done, the composition was very intentional (which was not a good thing apparently). I'm still trying to sort out what that means exactly and how to improve it compositionally.A link if you are curious...Xuan-Hui Ng was our photography leader and translator, with Masumi Takahashi the very well known photographer Sensei (teacher) of the small group workshop.