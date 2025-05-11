Previous
Birch through a Cherry Tree Window by taffy
Photo 3176

Birch through a Cherry Tree Window

Home from the workshop through Nobechi Creative, traveling in central Hokkaido and going through so many images (today alone, I DELETED over 400!). We had 2 critique sessions where we each shared 5 images. Feedback on this one was that while it was technically well done, the composition was very intentional (which was not a good thing apparently). I'm still trying to sort out what that means exactly and how to improve it compositionally.
A link if you are curious...Xuan-Hui Ng was our photography leader and translator, with Masumi Takahashi the very well known photographer Sensei (teacher) of the small group workshop.
https://lenscratch.com/2023/11/xuan-hui-ng-in-conversation-with-masumi-takahashi/
Taffy

@taffy
Annie D ace
I love the hues and the framing.
May 22nd, 2025  
judith deacon
Love the composition and hues. I spent quite a lit of time contemplating composition, either in the execution or processing of the image, surely this us "intentional" - am I doing it wrong!!
May 22nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Very nice composition to my untrained eye
May 22nd, 2025  
eDorre ace
Neat layers. Thanks for the link
May 22nd, 2025  
