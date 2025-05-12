Previous
Morning Light

Traveling in Hokkaido Japan on a photo workshop with @jokota and 4 others, with our two instructors -- a wonderful experience! Learning a lot about light, focus, etc. Worth getting up for a 3:00 'wheels up' early morning photo shoot daily!
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Lou Ann ace
Absolutely breathtaking, Taffy. Has to be a wonderful experience.
May 13th, 2025  
Vincent ace
Beautiful!
May 13th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful light and composition!
May 13th, 2025  
