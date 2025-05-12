Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3176
Morning Light
Traveling in Hokkaido Japan on a photo workshop with
@jokota
and 4 others, with our two instructors -- a wonderful experience! Learning a lot about light, focus, etc. Worth getting up for a 3:00 'wheels up' early morning photo shoot daily!
12th May 2025
12th May 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4299
photos
327
followers
145
following
870% complete
View this month »
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
12th May 2025 5:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
riverside
,
cherry_tree
,
ter-haikkado
Lou Ann
ace
Absolutely breathtaking, Taffy. Has to be a wonderful experience.
May 13th, 2025
Vincent
ace
Beautiful!
May 13th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful light and composition!
May 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close