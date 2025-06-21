Learning to Forage for Dinner

A whirlwind of activity between the time we left Tucson and arriving on Beaver Island for the season. We're in early stages of settling in, delayed by a septic system fail which may be the worst homeowner experience I've had (except of course, the fire of 2014)! But the situation is in hand now and we were able to move back home (a very kind neighbor took us in for 3 days while the situation was addressed). A friend called yesterday to alert me to the sandhill crane family's activity -- a total treat as I've never seen a chick before.