Photo 3183
Beaver Island Sunset Doesn't Disappoint!
We've had some interesting sunsets with various cloud formations over the past few nights.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
sunset
,
lake_michigan
,
beaver_island
