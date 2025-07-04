Sign up
Previous
Photo 3184
Beaver Island Fireworks over Lake Michigan
After a hot-dog social, then the parade, then a barbeque dinner with friends, the holiday here on Beaver Island ended with its traditional display of fireworks. Back in the flow of the island activity which always feels great.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
2
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4307
photos
321
followers
144
following
872% complete
View this month »
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fireworks
,
4thjuly
,
beaver_island
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh wow, that's a tad spectacular!
July 5th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great celebratory image!
July 5th, 2025
