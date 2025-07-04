Previous
Beaver Island Fireworks over Lake Michigan by taffy
Photo 3184

Beaver Island Fireworks over Lake Michigan

After a hot-dog social, then the parade, then a barbeque dinner with friends, the holiday here on Beaver Island ended with its traditional display of fireworks. Back in the flow of the island activity which always feels great.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh wow, that's a tad spectacular!
July 5th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great celebratory image!
July 5th, 2025  
