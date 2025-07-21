Previous
Diagonal Clouds at Sunset by taffy
Photo 3185

Diagonal Clouds at Sunset

Beaver Island sunsets can be quite beautiful and no two are quite the same. What a privilege to be able to see them each night!
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Taffy

Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful lighting and colour
July 22nd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wow, that's more than quite beautiful and your photo does it justice.
July 22nd, 2025  
Joy's Focus ace
Gorgeous sky
July 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Stunning!
July 22nd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Fabulous really.
July 22nd, 2025  
Rick ace
Great capture. Know what you mean about no two are the same. You never know what is going to happen.
July 22nd, 2025  
