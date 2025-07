Spikes in the Sky

Finally I was able to see the northern lights this summer! It was a 'quiet' night of them, with these lovely pink spikes being the most dramatic part of it. The clouds below were part of a storm front that came in, bringing lightning as well, but sadly, I missed that part of it. Taken around 11:20p.m. with Nikon Z8 and 20mm lens, 20 second exposure.

