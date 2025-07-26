Previous
And the Fog Rolls In by taffy
Photo 3187

And the Fog Rolls In

I liked how the fog in this section framed the trees in the distance. The island was fogged in quite a bit yesterday so driving from town to our place felt almost mystical.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful… gorgeous capture
July 26th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such intriguing layers
July 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
July 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Fog is a wonderful tool for photography. Love this.
July 26th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful layers
July 26th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautifully captured layers
July 26th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
zenscape
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact