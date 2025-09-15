Sign up
Previous
Photo 3190
Milky Way and Aurora MeetUp
What a beautiful night sky last night! The Aurora was visible for several hours (longer than I could stay out and awake), treating us to views to the north, west, and even southwest.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
5
4
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4313
photos
317
followers
142
following
873% complete
View this month »
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
main_album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
aurora
,
northern_lights
,
beaver_island
,
bonners_landing
gloria jones
ace
WOW!
September 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
W
September 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! such a spectacular sight ! fav
September 15th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Incredible!
September 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
An incredibly wonderful sight to see… oh WOW it’s sooo amazing.
September 15th, 2025
