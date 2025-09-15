Previous
Milky Way and Aurora MeetUp by taffy
Photo 3190

Milky Way and Aurora MeetUp

What a beautiful night sky last night! The Aurora was visible for several hours (longer than I could stay out and awake), treating us to views to the north, west, and even southwest.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
WOW!
September 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
W
September 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! such a spectacular sight ! fav
September 15th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Incredible!
September 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
An incredibly wonderful sight to see… oh WOW it’s sooo amazing.
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact