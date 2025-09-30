Previous
Green Sky Greetings by taffy
Photo 3193

Green Sky Greetings

After a whirlwind visit to Chicago and a quick trip to NYC, we returned to Beaver Island and were treated again to a wonderful night sky.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
874% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Beautiful and eerie
October 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Stunning fav
October 2nd, 2025  
