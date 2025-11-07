Previous
Supermoon Rises over the Catalina Mountains by taffy
Supermoon Rises over the Catalina Mountains

Our season on Beaver Island flew by and we're back in Tucson, settling in. Tonight's supermoon was motivation for a night sky shot.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Taffy

ace
@taffy
julia ace
.. Great shot. Just balancing there.
November 7th, 2025  
