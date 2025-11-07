Sign up
Previous
Photo 3194
Supermoon Rises over the Catalina Mountains
Our season on Beaver Island flew by and we're back in Tucson, settling in. Tonight's supermoon was motivation for a night sky shot.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
1
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3194
Tags
moon
,
arizona
,
tucson
,
supermoon
,
night_sky
julia
ace
.. Great shot. Just balancing there.
November 7th, 2025
