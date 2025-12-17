Previous
Tuscany, Revisited by taffy
Photo 3196

Tuscany, Revisited

I'm working on a project that involves trees, so revisiting images from the past few years. This scene is from an early morning shoot in the Tuscany region of Italy in 2023, but processed yesterday.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Taffy

CC Folk ace
gorgeous! Fav
December 19th, 2025  
julia ace
What a stunning landscape.
December 19th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is such a fabulous scene.
December 19th, 2025  
