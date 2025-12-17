Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3196
Tuscany, Revisited
I'm working on a project that involves trees, so revisiting images from the past few years. This scene is from an early morning shoot in the Tuscany region of Italy in 2023, but processed yesterday.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4319
photos
313
followers
140
following
875% complete
View this month »
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
6th March 2023 10:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
italy
,
hillside
,
tuscany
,
river_of_mist
CC Folk
ace
gorgeous! Fav
December 19th, 2025
julia
ace
What a stunning landscape.
December 19th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is such a fabulous scene.
December 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close