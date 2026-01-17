Gliding Along

The Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch in Gilbert Arizona was the camera club in Tucson's latest 'trek.' The park has 7 ponds, surrounded by hiking trails, surrounded by a series of nondescript shopping malls, and beyond that, residential areas in a suburban setting. You park at the library, walk behind it, and this amazing natural world of about 100 plus acres is a total surprise. The cormorants (pictured above) were plentiful and interesting to photograph gliding along, taking off, landing, and fishing for breakfast. This camera club has been a treasure - I'm learning so much about photography opportunities within just a few hours drive and anything under 3 hours drive here is considered very close and an easy day trip.