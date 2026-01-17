Previous
Gliding Along by taffy
Photo 3197

Gliding Along

The Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch in Gilbert Arizona was the camera club in Tucson's latest 'trek.' The park has 7 ponds, surrounded by hiking trails, surrounded by a series of nondescript shopping malls, and beyond that, residential areas in a suburban setting. You park at the library, walk behind it, and this amazing natural world of about 100 plus acres is a total surprise. The cormorants (pictured above) were plentiful and interesting to photograph gliding along, taking off, landing, and fishing for breakfast. This camera club has been a treasure - I'm learning so much about photography opportunities within just a few hours drive and anything under 3 hours drive here is considered very close and an easy day trip.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

eDorre ace
Love this!
January 19th, 2026  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
January 19th, 2026  
