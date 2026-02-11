Previous
I Can't Stop! I'm Going to Hit the Edge! by taffy
Photo 3199

I Can't Stop! I'm Going to Hit the Edge!

Thought it would be fun to post one of the funnier images I ended up with. Taken on the east coast of Hokkaido from an early morning boat.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Taffy

Babs ace
Ha ha hope he managed to stop in time
March 5th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Made me laugh! Great action shot
March 5th, 2026  
