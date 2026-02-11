Sign up
Previous
Photo 3199
I Can't Stop! I'm Going to Hit the Edge!
Thought it would be fun to post one of the funnier images I ended up with. Taken on the east coast of Hokkaido from an early morning boat.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
2
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4322
photos
306
followers
139
following
876% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th February 2026 6:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
eagle
,
hokkaido
,
bird-in-flight
Babs
ace
Ha ha hope he managed to stop in time
March 5th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Made me laugh! Great action shot
March 5th, 2026
