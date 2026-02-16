Previous
Close Encounters of the Crane Kind by taffy
Close Encounters of the Crane Kind

These two seemed to be having a very quick chat as the one flew by. Red-crowned Cranes were just beautiful, elegant creatures. A wonderful opportunity during the trip @jyokota and I did (with 2 other photographer friends) to Hokkaido, Japan.
16th February 2026 16th Feb 26

Taffy


@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...

magical
March 7th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺
Fabulous shot!
March 7th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨
what a sensational image
March 7th, 2026  
Diana
Stunning capture of these beautiful Japanese cultural icons!
March 7th, 2026  
PhylM*S
Gorgeous
March 7th, 2026  
John Falconer
Fabulous capture
March 7th, 2026  
