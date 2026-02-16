Sign up
Photo 3200
Close Encounters of the Crane Kind
These two seemed to be having a very quick chat as the one flew by. Red-crowned Cranes were just beautiful, elegant creatures. A wonderful opportunity during the trip
@jyokota
and I did (with 2 other photographer friends) to Hokkaido, Japan.
16th February 2026
16th Feb 26
6
6
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th February 2026 8:08am
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
winter
,
black&white
,
bif
,
bird-in-flight
,
ter-hokkaido
,
red-crowned_cranes
eDorre
ace
magical
March 7th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous shot!
March 7th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a sensational image
March 7th, 2026
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of these beautiful Japanese cultural icons!
March 7th, 2026
PhylM*S
ace
Gorgeous
March 7th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous capture
March 7th, 2026
