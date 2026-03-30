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Previous
Photo 3202
Beyond the Frame from Mt Lemmon
We had a wonderful day on Tucson's tallest (I think -- there's a major observatory at the top, along with a ski area) mountain in the Catalina range. It was hazy but still provided some beautiful sites along one of the lesser known trails.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
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Photo Details
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th March 2026 2:57am
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Corinne C
ace
Wonderful framing
March 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Hello , nice to see you here again ! What a superb landscape and natural framing ! fav
March 30th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Great view
March 30th, 2026
Allison Williams
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Wonderful perspective.
March 30th, 2026
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