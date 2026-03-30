Previous
Beyond the Frame from Mt Lemmon by taffy
Photo 3202

Beyond the Frame from Mt Lemmon

We had a wonderful day on Tucson's tallest (I think -- there's a major observatory at the top, along with a ski area) mountain in the Catalina range. It was hazy but still provided some beautiful sites along one of the lesser known trails.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
877% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful framing
March 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Hello , nice to see you here again ! What a superb landscape and natural framing ! fav
March 30th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great view
March 30th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Wonderful perspective.
March 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact