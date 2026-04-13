Previous
Showing Off My Plumage by taffy
Photo 3205

Showing Off My Plumage

The hummingbirds of Madera Canyon are known throughout the area -- and probably beyond. I was treated to this one who seemed to be posing for me for several seconds.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Magnificent capture!
April 16th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Oh my word, this is a maze zing
April 16th, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
Love the blur!! Great shot.
April 16th, 2026  
Joan ace
Amazing shot!
April 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful , and a great shot in flight!
April 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
an amazing capture... the colours are spectacular...
April 16th, 2026  
Graeme Stevens
Amazing. That is all.
April 16th, 2026  
George
Superb capture.
April 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact