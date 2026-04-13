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Previous
Photo 3205
Showing Off My Plumage
The hummingbirds of Madera Canyon are known throughout the area -- and probably beyond. I was treated to this one who seemed to be posing for me for several seconds.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
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Photo Details
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8
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Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th April 2026 1:25pm
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gloria jones
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Magnificent capture!
April 16th, 2026
JackieR
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Oh my word, this is a maze zing
April 16th, 2026
Allison Maltese
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Love the blur!! Great shot.
April 16th, 2026
Joan
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Amazing shot!
April 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Stunningly beautiful , and a great shot in flight!
April 16th, 2026
Beverley
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an amazing capture... the colours are spectacular...
April 16th, 2026
Graeme Stevens
Amazing. That is all.
April 16th, 2026
George
Superb capture.
April 16th, 2026
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