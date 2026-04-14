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Finch 1: You’re Late!! Finch 2: I got here as fast as I could! by taffy
Photo 3204

Finch 1: You’re Late!! Finch 2: I got here as fast as I could!

Taken on a Club Camera Tucson visit to the Pond at Elephant Head, focused on birding and other wildlife.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
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Photo Details

Diane ace
Great action!
April 14th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super close up and details
April 14th, 2026  
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