2026 Beaver Island Festival Orchestra

Beaver Island Performing Arts Alliance hosted the 25th Baroque on Beaver music festival. Our motto is 'classical music on island time' but the Festival includes not only classical but American Playbook, jazz, and this year, a night at the opera. This year was major because of the significant anniversary, as well as our conductor is retiring and literally passing the baton to his successor. It was quite a week of event photography!

If curious, here is a link to the Flickr album of the 2026 Festival.