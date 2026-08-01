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Night at the Opera by taffy
Photo 3212

Night at the Opera

As part of Beaver Island's Baroque on Beaver music festival (25th anniversary year!), we had a very fun opera night, with songs from 14 different operas, voiced by four principal vocalists and 2 well known opera stars. How do internationally known opera stars end up on Beaver Island? One spent summers as a child at her grandmother's home on the island, singing during open-mic nights as a teenager. We all knew she was destined for great things. Then she married a fellow performer (from places like the NY Metropolitan Opera). But they both love coming here with their family and we really benefit!
I'm event photography, and post a sampling of images from the week in a Flickr album for the musicians and staff: https://www.flickr.com/photos/183316591@N07/albums/72177720334934375/
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
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Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
August 5th, 2026  
Joy's Focus ace
How delightfully fun!
August 5th, 2026  
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