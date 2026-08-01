Night at the Opera

As part of Beaver Island's Baroque on Beaver music festival (25th anniversary year!), we had a very fun opera night, with songs from 14 different operas, voiced by four principal vocalists and 2 well known opera stars. How do internationally known opera stars end up on Beaver Island? One spent summers as a child at her grandmother's home on the island, singing during open-mic nights as a teenager. We all knew she was destined for great things. Then she married a fellow performer (from places like the NY Metropolitan Opera). But they both love coming here with their family and we really benefit!
I'm event photography, and post a sampling of images from the week in a Flickr album for the musicians and staff: https://www.flickr.com/photos/183316591@N07/albums/72177720334934375/