Previous
Next
Image at 30mm by taffy
Photo 920

Image at 30mm

Taken with my new 14-30mm superwide lens as seen in my main album: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-01-29

Handheld in low light at 30mm from essentially same shot as 14mm version: https://365project.org/taffy/special-photos/2020-01-29
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
awesome! enjoy and happy birthday!
January 30th, 2020  
Beau
Stunning.
January 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
Absolutely stunning, what an amazing difference. I am sure you are going to get a lot of pleasure out of this.
January 30th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Great cityscape! Happy Birthday to you!
January 30th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
So cool! Congrats and happy day!
January 30th, 2020  
Diane Owens ace
Both shots are beautiful. Happy birthday!
January 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise