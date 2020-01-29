Sign up
Photo 920
Image at 30mm
Taken with my new 14-30mm superwide lens as seen in my main album:
https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-01-29
Handheld in low light at 30mm from essentially same shot as 14mm version:
https://365project.org/taffy/special-photos/2020-01-29
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3391
photos
468
followers
175
following
252% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
extras_challenges
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
29th January 2020 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
awesome! enjoy and happy birthday!
January 30th, 2020
Beau
Stunning.
January 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
Absolutely stunning, what an amazing difference. I am sure you are going to get a lot of pleasure out of this.
January 30th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Great cityscape! Happy Birthday to you!
January 30th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
So cool! Congrats and happy day!
January 30th, 2020
Diane Owens
ace
Both shots are beautiful. Happy birthday!
January 30th, 2020
