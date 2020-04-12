Previous
Next
Mystery Bug by taffy
Photo 927

Mystery Bug

Shelter-in-Place conversation that would not happen under other circumstances:
Jim (walking back to guest room where I am reading): Hey, there's a mosquito or something on our window.
Taffy (still limping from earlier accident, so this is a big deal): Really? Worth walking all the way to the living room to photograph?
Jim: Maybe, but you'll need your macro
Taffy: Darn...that means changing lenses and moving the tripod (feeling this is a huge task)
Jim: Your choice...
..... *** Taffy changes lenses, moves tripod, photographs bug, and then thinks of ways to get Danbo involved....back to study to get Danbo team...back to window to photograph...back to guest room to process photo...back to kitchen to show Jim...more discussion and possible titles for image that had P3 in it.
Tell me this would ever have taken place in the Before Times!
Danbo 30-shots2020 image is in my main album: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-04-12
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Eeek. LOL Great details in this.
April 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
I think your mystery bug is a mosquito. I posted one a couple of years ago and discovered later that it was a male and his fancy eyelashes were to attract female mosquitos. http://365project.org/onewing/365/2018-09-01
This chap was on my car door and was massive.
April 12th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
Great close up
April 12th, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
Unique conversations in unique times!! On some other day, this might have been an overlooked opportunity!
April 12th, 2020  
Taffy ace
@Weezilou Totally true, I think. A mosquito would never be something I'd have spent this kind of time photographing!
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise