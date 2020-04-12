Mystery Bug

Shelter-in-Place conversation that would not happen under other circumstances:
Jim (walking back to guest room where I am reading): Hey, there's a mosquito or something on our window.
Taffy (still limping from earlier accident, so this is a big deal): Really? Worth walking all the way to the living room to photograph?
Jim: Maybe, but you'll need your macro
Taffy: Darn...that means changing lenses and moving the tripod (feeling this is a huge task)
Jim: Your choice...
..... *** Taffy changes lenses, moves tripod, photographs bug, and then thinks of ways to get Danbo involved....back to study to get Danbo team...back to window to photograph...back to guest room to process photo...back to kitchen to show Jim...more discussion and possible titles for image that had P3 in it.
Tell me this would ever have taken place in the Before Times!
Danbo 30-shots2020 image is in my main album: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-04-12
This chap was on my car door and was massive.