Photo 931
Girl with the Long Lens
I don't think this counts as "wildlife" but Junko and I certainly had fun in her yard photographing a range of subjects. Memories of a great day!
Here's Junko's photo of me:
https://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2020-05-21
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
@jyokota
junko
Junko Y
ace
Thanks, Taffy -- it was SUCH a fun time together! And it's the only social thing I've done in 73 days. Let's hope for more socially-distanced visiting outdoors before too long.
May 24th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Wow...another serious photographer with camera and quite the lens! And, then there is me and my iPhone...haha! I hope you both had a grand time! :)
May 24th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Nice portrait. You both tote long lenses.
May 24th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Goodness me you girls, such big lenses! Good to see you both.
May 24th, 2020
