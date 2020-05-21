Previous
Girl with the Long Lens by taffy
Girl with the Long Lens

I don't think this counts as "wildlife" but Junko and I certainly had fun in her yard photographing a range of subjects. Memories of a great day!
Here's Junko's photo of me: https://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2020-05-21
Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Junko Y ace
Thanks, Taffy -- it was SUCH a fun time together! And it's the only social thing I've done in 73 days. Let's hope for more socially-distanced visiting outdoors before too long.
May 24th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Wow...another serious photographer with camera and quite the lens! And, then there is me and my iPhone...haha! I hope you both had a grand time! :)
May 24th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Nice portrait. You both tote long lenses.
May 24th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Goodness me you girls, such big lenses! Good to see you both.
May 24th, 2020  
