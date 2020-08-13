Sign up
Photo 933
The Sun Sets
Still couldn't decide on which images to use from tonight's sunset, but thought it worthy of a collage.
https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-08-13
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
sunset
sunset
Maggiemae
ace
The top one particularly beautiful with the sea reflection and the bottom one with the gold rimmed clouds!
August 14th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A stunning collage!
August 14th, 2020
Beau
ace
Brilliant captures.
August 14th, 2020
