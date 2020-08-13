Previous
Next
The Sun Sets by taffy
Photo 933

The Sun Sets

Still couldn't decide on which images to use from tonight's sunset, but thought it worthy of a collage.
Main album image: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-08-13
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
The top one particularly beautiful with the sea reflection and the bottom one with the gold rimmed clouds!
August 14th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A stunning collage!
August 14th, 2020  
Beau ace
Brilliant captures.
August 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise