Photo 935
Festival of Lights
Tonight was the last night of Hanukah, so with two menorahs and all the bokeh from the city beyond, it looked very festive. This was the context for my post in my main album.
Main album post:
https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-12-17
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Tags
candles
,
chanukah
,
hanukah
,
hannukah
,
no one really knows the right way to spell this
KWind
ace
Wow.... stunning! Love the bokeh and reflections.
December 18th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
Exactly what
@kwind
already said. You must have this in your window with the city lights behind
December 18th, 2020
Rick
ace
Great capture with all of the bokeh.
December 18th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Bokeh and favalicious!
December 18th, 2020
