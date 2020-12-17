Previous
Festival of Lights by taffy
Photo 935

Festival of Lights

Tonight was the last night of Hanukah, so with two menorahs and all the bokeh from the city beyond, it looked very festive. This was the context for my post in my main album.
Main album post: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-12-17
Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
KWind ace
Wow.... stunning! Love the bokeh and reflections.
December 18th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Exactly what @kwind already said. You must have this in your window with the city lights behind
December 18th, 2020  
Rick ace
Great capture with all of the bokeh.
December 18th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Bokeh and favalicious!
December 18th, 2020  
