My friend said we had to be at Big Talbot State Park birding site before sunrise as that is when the birds appear. She was so right -- lots of flocks flying in, around, feeding, swimming. A half hour later, it was much quieter. As I rarely see sunrises, I admit this one was more than worth getting up early to see! One of the sights was a black skimmer skimming across the water's surface: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2022-02-15