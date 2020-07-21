Previous
Morning by the lake by tajcik
4 / 365

Morning by the lake

A perfect day for a nice morning walk
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Tatjana Kovac

@tajcik
Photo Details

Anne ace
Wow, that’s a fabulous shot, makes me really want to walk beside that lake
July 21st, 2020  
