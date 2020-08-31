Previous
Sunset 4 by tajcik
45 / 365

Sunset 4

The summer is coming to an end and the sunsets are just beautiful in Belgrade.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Tatjana Kovac

@tajcik
Molly
I agree - so beautiful! Nice capture.
August 31st, 2020  
