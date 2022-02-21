Previous
02-21 - Roofs by talmon
53 / 365

02-21 - Roofs

Inspired by Peter Dulis. I also had a B&W challenge to make an image with a pattern. Here there are several patterns in play. The repetition of the houses, the patterns in the roofs and the patterns in the walls.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
14% complete

