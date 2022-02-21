Sign up
02-21 - Roofs
Inspired by Peter Dulis. I also had a B&W challenge to make an image with a pattern. Here there are several patterns in play. The repetition of the houses, the patterns in the roofs and the patterns in the walls.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
21st February 2022 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#patterns
,
#roofs
