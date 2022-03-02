Previous
03-02 - Graffiti by talmon
62 / 365

03-02 - Graffiti

Same underpass as on January 28th.
2nd March 2022

Jan Talmon

@talmon
16% complete

View this month »

Peter Dulis ace
kind of nice with the half shadow :)
March 2nd, 2022  
