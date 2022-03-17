Sign up
77 / 365
03-17 - Gate
I walked through our village and saw a gate made of bamboe tubes. Close up and B&W conversion.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Jan Talmon
@talmon
365
E-M10 Mark III
17th March 2022 4:24pm
#gate
