87 / 365
03-27 - Two, four or twenty
Two X's, 4 screws or 20 in roman numbers.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
#numbers
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
March 27th, 2022
