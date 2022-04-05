Previous
04-05 - Tulip day 6 by talmon
04-05 - Tulip day 6

Life of a tulip. 5 days ago I started taking photo's of this tulip. Unfortunately, it is not opening very much. Will continue till full decay.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
