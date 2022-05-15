Sign up
136 / 365
05-15 - Sunny Afternoon
I have been swimming with some music, including Sunny Afternoon of The Kinks (released in 1966), which was a hit when I was a student. Now I can relax. Where is the wine/beer?
15th May 2022
15th May 22
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
146
photos
8
followers
10
following
37% complete
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
15th May 2022 3:12pm
Tags
#sunnyafternoon
