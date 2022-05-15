Previous
05-15 - Sunny Afternoon by talmon
136 / 365

05-15 - Sunny Afternoon

I have been swimming with some music, including Sunny Afternoon of The Kinks (released in 1966), which was a hit when I was a student. Now I can relax. Where is the wine/beer?
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
