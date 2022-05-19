Sign up
140 / 365
05-19 - Lupine
In our garden, shot after heavy rain.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
flower
,
lupine
MamaBec
ace
Such an interesting capture!
May 19th, 2022
