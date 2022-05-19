Previous
05-19 - Lupine by talmon
05-19 - Lupine

In our garden, shot after heavy rain.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
MamaBec ace
Such an interesting capture!
May 19th, 2022  
