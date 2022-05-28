Previous
05-28 - Dominoes by talmon
05-28 - Dominoes

There will be a domino challenge at our national TV. A grocery chain is sponsoring this TV event and gives their customers some dominoes with their purchases. For the next 6 days I will try to make it a photography challenge for me.
Jan Talmon

I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
