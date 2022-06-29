Sign up
06-29 - A dash of water
The farmer of the field adjacent to our garden started watering the land.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
NIKON D600
29th June 2022 8:34am
