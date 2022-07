07-05 - Grocery store Montfort

Our township (Roerdalen) consists of 6 villages: Sint Odilienberg (where we live), Montfort, Posterholt, Melick, Herkenbosch and Vlodrop. Each one has at least one grocery store. This is the second in the series of 7. I plan to take a photo at a time the store is closed, so that there is only an empty parking space. This one is taken at 10:15 PM.