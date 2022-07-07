Previous
Next
07-07 - Grocery store Melick by talmon
189 / 365

07-07 - Grocery store Melick

The last in the series. I'm not fully satisfied with what I have done this week.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise