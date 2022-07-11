Sign up
193 / 365
07-11 - Upside-down study
Cleaned the glass ball and put it on the desk in our study.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
189
19
190
20
191
192
21
193
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
11th July 2022 2:58pm
Tags
glassball
