Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
219 / 365
08-06 Still things to do
My wife keeps notes of the TV series that she has recorded and are completed to be binge-watched.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
250
photos
9
followers
12
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Latest from all albums
214
30
31
215
216
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
6th August 2022 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
todolist
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close