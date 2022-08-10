Sign up
223 / 365
08-10 - back and forth
The yellow signs at both sides read "Pedestrians should cross". No idea where they ended :-)
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
trafficsign
