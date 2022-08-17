Previous
08-17 - Pedestrian redirection by talmon
08-17 - Pedestrian redirection

They keep redirecting pedestrians. How should our neighbors being able to enter their house 😂
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
