244 / 365
08-30 - I want to be the topic
I was in the garden, taking some pictures, but then Vera came along, making it clear that she should be the topic of the shoot today.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
cat
