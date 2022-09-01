Previous
Next
09-01 - Water lily by talmon
245 / 365

09-01 - Water lily

One of three water lilies in the pond in our garden.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise