Previous
Next
253 / 365
09-09 - I screwed it (up)
Too much rain today and a cat that has found an exit in our guarded garden (twice). Hence some fun at home.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
9th September 2022 10:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
it
,
screwed
Mags
ace
Love the title and your capture. =)
September 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 9th, 2022
