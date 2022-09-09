Previous
09-09 - I screwed it (up) by talmon
09-09 - I screwed it (up)

Too much rain today and a cat that has found an exit in our guarded garden (twice). Hence some fun at home.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
Love the title and your capture. =)
September 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 9th, 2022  
