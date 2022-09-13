Sign up
257 / 365
09-13 - Glue
We are renovating our hallway and stairs. After removing the carpet on the stairs these stains of glue remained.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
13th September 2022 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texture
